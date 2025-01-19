Gas output increases 1.7 mcm at South Pars Phase 13: official

Hamidreza Masoudi highlighted the significant role of the South Pars joint field in meeting a large portion of the country’s energy demand.

He stated that comprehensive and coordinated plans, involving complex mechanisms, are underway to sustain and increase gas production capacity from the South Pars field.

Masoudi emphasized the necessity of accelerating the development of this joint field to achieve the goals set by the Ministry of Oil and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

He noted that completing the remaining offshore and onshore projects, finalizing 35-month plans, and implementing strategic projects such as drilling 35 in-field wells and pressure boosting initiatives will help maintain and increase gas production capacity.

These efforts are expected to improve the energy balance and address part of the accumulated gas demand across various sectors.

Masoudi added that, despite international sanctions and restrictions, optimal management of offshore drilling rigs and complex measures are being taken to complete and revive remaining wells. These wells are expected to come online according to the scheduled timeline.

MA/IRN85724070