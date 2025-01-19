Abu Obaida issues important message over ceasefire

Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said that as part of the prisoner exchange agreement, the Resistance movement decided to release three Zionist prisoners.

Earlier on Sunday, Hamas handed over to the mediators the names of the three prisoners who will be released.

A ceasefire between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas took effect on Sunday morning in Gaza, aiming to halt months of intense violence and genocide committed by the Zionists.

The historic ceasefire is considered a big defeat to the Zionist regime as it could not achieve any of its objectives during its bloody campaign against the Gaza Strip.

