IRGC Navy unveils its own underwater missile city(+VIDEO)

One of the floating cities of the IRGC Navy was unveiled on Saturday in the presence of Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC and the IRGC Navy commander General Alireza Tangsiri.

At the unveiling ceremony, the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC made a speech, saying that, "The complex that we visited today together with the respected Commander of the IRGC Navy is one of the many complexes that contains the systems of the IRGC Navy’s attack, missile and mine-laying vessels."

Major General Salami added that, "Although this complex that the dear Iranian nation is seeing today is per se a magnificent and outstanding complex, it is a small portion of it compared to the totality of the IRGC Navy’s defense power."

He emphasized that the number of advanced equipment and systems of the IRGC Navy will continue to increase in the future.

As it can be seen in the footage broadcast on the national TV on Saturday, the underground base houses high-speed boats and naval mines.

