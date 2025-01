A number of eyewitnesses in Mazar-i-Sharif told TOLO news that the explosion occurred in the city's central market square.

These sources reported that a police station was targeted in the attack and the injured were transferred to the medical centers.

The incident occurred in the second district of Mazar-e-Sharif.

There is no report yet on the exact casualties.

Also, officials of Afghan interim government have not yet issued a statement in this regard.

