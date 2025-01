Pezeshkian who arrived in Dushanbe earlier on Wednesday went to visit Ismail Somoni Statue in the capital of Tajikistan to tribute to the founder of Samanids Dynasty (819 AD), who converted to Islam in 9th century.

Iran's President is visiting Dushanbe to hold talks with his counterpart Emomali Rahmon and sign a number of MoUs between the two countries.

MNA