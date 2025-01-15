'Israel' erased a town of 200,000 Palestinians: report

A Financial Times (FT) report on Wednesday noted that since the war began on October 7, 2023, no area in the Gaza Strip has escaped the devastating force of the Israeli army and its heavy airstrikes. However, the report emphasized that no place has suffered destruction like Jabalia, the historic city that lent its name to the nearby refugee camp after the Israeli occupation of Palestine in 1948.

The camp has grown to become one of the largest in the Palestinian territories, with the Jabalia camp and its surrounding areas housing an estimated 200,000 people, including more than 100,000 officially registered refugees, according to UN officials and local authorities.

The Israeli aggression caused widespread destruction not only in Jabalia but also in the neighboring areas of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun. The scale of the devastation prompted "Israel's" former security minister late last year to label the army's actions in northern Gaza as "ethnic cleansing."

Israeli aerial attacks have reduced the Jabalia refugee camp to acres of rubble, visible to drones, with its streets—once filled with residents—now buried under the debris of tens of thousands of homes, according to FT.

A lawyer who refused to leave the Gaza Strip, Ibrahim al-Kharabishi, said, "The scene on the ground is terrifying."

