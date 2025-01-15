Tehran University becomes a member of CERN

Touching upon the importance of CERN, Kazem Azizi, Professor of Physics at the Faculty of Sciences of University of Tehran who is a member of CERN Working Group at the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology stated that "CERN is a National Institute of Nuclear and Particle Physics Research Center and the largest scientific laboratory in the world."

"The European countries are the main members of CERN, but more than 70 countries cooperate with CERN in other ways," Azizi said.

According to its official webiste, CERN is an intergovernmental organization that operates the largest particle physics laboratory in the world. Established in 1954, it is based in Meyrin, a western suburb of Geneva.

