Tehran, Turkey's Van train to be launched next month

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Iran and Turkey have signed an agreement to launch a train between Tehran and Van next month.

According to a statement by Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, following numerous meetings and bilateral meetings between the CEOs of Iran and Turkey railways, the Tehran-Van passenger train will be launched next month.

The statement said that the Tehran-Van train was launched in July 2019. According to the officials at the time, the train was launched in cooperation with the Iranian and Turkish railways with the aim of developing cooperation between the countries of the region and developing the Iran tourism and other countries' tourism industry, but the project was delayed for following years.

Finally, with the agreement of the two countries, the train on this route will be launched next month, the statement added.

