Iraqi Air Force Strikes ISIL Hideout in Kirkuk

The Iraqi Air Force has conducted a new airstrike against ISIL hideouts.

According to Iraq’s Security Media Cell, the F-16 fighter jets carried out the attack in Kirkuk based on accurate intelligence and special operations efforts.

The statement emphasized Iraq’s ongoing counterterrorism operations, vowing to eliminate ISIL remnants wherever they operate.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over the ISIL terrorist group after three years of fighting with this group.

Despite the Iraqi declaration of victory over ISIL, remnants of ISIL terrorists are still active in some areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, Anbar, and Baghdad provinces.

