Seven injured in drone attack on Russia’s Tambov region

"According to updated information, seven people were injured - three had cuts from fragments of broken windows, and four had high blood pressure. All were given the necessary assistance, no hospitalization was required," he wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

The acting governor noted that a temporary shelter has been set up for residents of damaged houses. Pervyshov added that the situation was under control.

Earlier, Pervyshov reported that on the night of January 11, UAVs crashed into two apartment buildings in Kotovsk. There were no fires.

MNA/