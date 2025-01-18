Canada poised for ‘biggest trade war’ with US under Trump

Trump, who will return to the White House next week, has said he plans to slap punishing 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports as part of his economic and foreign policy that also targets Mexico, China and other partners, according to Press TV.

“This would be the biggest trade war between Canada and the US in decades,” Joly said on Friday at a press conference in Washington. “The Americans would be starting a trade war against us."

“We are ready to put maximum pressure,” Joly said, adding that Canada has a series of measures prepared if Trump carries out his threats on new tariffs, which would have a major impact on Canadian consumers and jobs.

Joly’s warning came after she visited Washington from January 15 to 17 to meet with American government leaders to discuss pressing issues such as bilateral trade and security along the 8,891 km border between the two North American countries.

MNA