Iran's oil exports continue despite sanctions

Over the past decades, Iran's oil industry has faced numerous sanctions. However, these sanctions have failed to halt the sector's progress and development, as oil production and exports have continued uninterrupted throughout these years.

It is important to note that US hostility toward Iran still remains in place.

As Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has previously stated, the country’s oil industry has developed strategies to decrease potential future restrictions and are fully prepared to address any scenario.

