Jan 9, 2025

Iran's oil exports continue despite sanctions

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Iran's oil exports continue in spite of the ongoing and intensifying US sanctions targeting the country's oil industry and speculation about a decline in Iran's oil exports is entirely unfounded and baseless.

Over the past decades, Iran's oil industry has faced numerous sanctions. However, these sanctions have failed to halt the sector's progress and development, as oil production and exports have continued uninterrupted throughout these years.

It is important to note that US hostility toward Iran still remains in place.

As Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has previously stated, the country’s oil industry has developed strategies to decrease potential future restrictions and are fully prepared to address any scenario.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

