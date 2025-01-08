Israeli army martyrs 51 more Palestinians in Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday that 45,936 Palestinians have been martyred since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

The ministry in a statement announced the latest number of martyred and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 of the previous year.

The report put the total number of Palestinian people wounded in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip at 109,274.

The ministry added that 8 Palestinians were martyred and 208 others were wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/6341181