Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 45,717

The Israeli occupation committed four massacres across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, killing 59 Palestinians and injuring 273 others, according to Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV, which is close to the resistance groups in the region.

According to the Ministry, there are still numerous victims trapped under the rubble and in the streets, unable to be reached by ambulance and civil defense teams.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression on the Gaza Strip on the 456th day, committing more massacres.

On Saturday at dawn, the Israeli occupation bombed a tent housing displaced people along the street of al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah in the middle of the Strip.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA