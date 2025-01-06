Israeli forces martyr 111 Palestinian journalists in 2024

The Palestinian Journalists and Reporters Association in a report pointed to targeting media persons in 2024 who were martyred by the Zionist regime’s forces and stated that 111 Palestinian male and female journalists were martyred by the occupying regime of Israel in this year, Shahab News website reported.

With martyring 111 Palestinian journalists, the total number of journalists martyred in Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has reached 202.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, 145 arrests and detentions of journalists and reporters have been recorded, about60 of these journalists are still in detention, the report added.

