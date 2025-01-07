Hamas seeks forming 'natl. consensus govt.' in Gaza

Hamas’s representative in Lebanon and a member of the group’s politburo Osama Hamdan made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday as a new round of indirect talks on a ceasefire in Gaza have resumed in Qatar's capital, Doha.

"We want a national consensus government to be the gateway to managing Palestinian affairs in this transitional phase until the Palestinian people decide to choose their leadership," Hamdan said, according to Press TV.

He said, “The experience of negotiating with Israel has proven that the only solution to achieve the rights of our people is to engage with the enemy and force it to retreat."

The senior Hamas official further noted that Israel prevents the Palestinian people in Gaza from everything and persists in killing and destruction, stressing that the message of the resistance is that it will continue on the same path and nothing will weaken its resolve.

"Our clear position in the negotiations is a ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation, the exchange of prisoners and the reconstruction of Gaza without Israeli conditions," he said.

Hamdan’s remarks come as indirect talks aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas have resumed in Qatar.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the technical meetings “are still happening between both sides,” referring to meetings with lower-level officials on the details of an agreement.

He went on to say that there were “a lot of issues that are being discussed” in the ongoing meetings, but declined to go into details “to protect the integrity of the negotiations.”

According to Ansari, there are “no principal meetings” taking place at the moment.

MNA