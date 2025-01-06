Hezbollah 'more powerful than ever before': Official

Wafiq Safa, the head of Hezbollah's Coordination and Liaison Unit made the remarks in his first media appearance after the war on Lebanon, where he also stated that Hezbollah is "ready for all challenges," and "will stand with the people, behind them, and on the ground" to rebuild what was destroyed during the Israeli aggression, Al Mayadeen reported.

During a tour in the southern suburbs of Beirut, specifically at the site where Hezbollah's former Secretary-General martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated by "Israel", Safa stressed that the group will be "involved in every aspect" that impacts the morale of the people.

He added, "We have always stood and will continue to stand with the people of resistance, protecting them from any harm internally, and there will be no possibility for anyone to break our morale," reassuring everyone that there is no need for concern.

Regarding whether Hezbollah will respond to Israeli violations, Safa revealed that Hezbollah's capabilities have been restored and that the group has the ability to confront any aggression in the manner it deems appropriate.

He added that what happens after the 60-day period designated for the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Lebanon "is up to Hezbollah and its leadership."

Safa also noted that Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will engage with US mediator Amos Hochstein regarding the Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

MNA