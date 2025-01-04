  1. Economy
In 9-month period:

Over 16 million tons of foreign goods transited via Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) says 16.5 million tons of foreign goods has been transited through Iran in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21, 2024).

The transit of foreign goods via Iran between March 21 and December 22, 2024 registered a 31 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Foroud Asgari stated.

The customs offices of Shahid Rajaei, Parvizkhan and Bashmaq were of three main origin customs offices earmarked for the transit of foreign goods, accounting for maximum volume of the transit goods among other origin customs offices between March 21 and December 22, 2024.

In that period, 4.4 million, 3.8 million and 2.3 million tons goods were transited via Shahid Rajaei Special Economic Zone, Parvizkhan Customs and Bashmaq Customs Office, respectively, Asgari noted.

According to him, totally 10.5 million tons of foreign goods has been transited via Iran’s customs offices of Shahid Rajaei Special Economic Zone, Parvizkhan and Bashmaq.

