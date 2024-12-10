Russia to focus on development of Oreshnik missiles: Putin

"We are not tightening our nuclear doctrine; we are refining it," Putin said during a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, according to United 24 Media's website.

The Russian leader continued stating that Russia should focus not on refining its nuclear doctrine but on developing the Oreshnik missile system.

"Because, if you think about it, a sufficient number of these modern weapons systems practically eliminates the need to use nuclear weapons. That’s why we are acting with considerable caution on all fronts—I would even say with restraint. However, where necessary, we demonstrate the required will, both at the state level and among the citizens of the Russian Federation who live here, want their children to live here, and consider Russia their homeland. They are ready to do whatever it takes to strengthen it," Putin said.

MNA