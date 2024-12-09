Israel abusing turmoil in Syria to escalate Gaza genocide

In a post on his X account on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei commemorated the anniversary of the adoption of the Genocide Convention.

“Genocide is defined as a specific set of acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group,” Baghaei said, noting that today is the anniversary of the UN Convention to Prevent and Punish Genocide on 9 Dec 1948.

" 76 years after the adoption of a treaty aimed at ensuring that genocide would never recur, a full-scale genocide is unfolding before our eyes in occupied Palestine,” he added.

According to UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine Francesca Albanese's October 2024 report to the Human Rights Council, Israel was established to eliminate Palestine, and its entire political system is geared toward advancing this objective.

“In fact, genocide is part of a century-long project of eliminatory settler-colonialism in Palestine, a stain on the international system and humanity, which must be ended, investigated and prosecuted,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

"The International Court of Justice, on 26 Jan 2024, issued explicit rulings emphasizing the need to halt genocide and prevent any actions contrary to the Genocide Convention," Foreign Ministry spokesman stated.

He added that the occupying regime has been defying all SIX ICJ's provisional measures and continuing its barbaric genocide.

“These days the Zionists are abusing the complicated situation in Syria for ever-expanding their genocidal campaign in Palestine,” he warned.

The spokesperson stated that the time has come for the international community to stand up in defense of humanity and bring this century-long, ongoing genocide to an end.

SD/6312358