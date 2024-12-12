  1. Politics
Iran condemns ISIL assassination of Afghan minister

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Iran has strongly condemned the terrorist explosion in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of several people, including a minister of the ruling Taliban administration.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for those injured on Wednesday's bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Press TV reported. 

Taliban's Acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani was killed in the attack that took place at the ministry building.

The Taliban blamed ISIL for the “cowardly attack,” that was later claimed by the Takfiri terrorist group.

According to a report by ISIL's Amaq news agency, a terrorist waited outside the minister's office and detonated explosives as he walked out.

