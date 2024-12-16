Iran deplores Israeli attacks on Palestinian tents in Gaza

Esmail Beghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned the continued brutal attacks by the Zionist regime on Palestinian refugees places of residence and their tents in Gaza, including in the Nuseirat camp, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent people, including innocent children.

Describing as shameful the continued inaction of the international community and the UN Security Council against the ongoing genocide of Palestinians due to the all-out support of the United States for the Zionist regime, the spokesman called for urgent action from the world to stop the genocide in Gaza and to bring to justice and punish the leaders of the occupation regime for committing heinous crimes.

Recalling the rulings issued by the International Criminal Court(ICC) to prosecute and arrest senior Israeli officials on charges of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, the Foreign Ministry spokesman noted the responsibility of member states of the Court to implement the arrest warrants, as well as the duty of all states under general international law to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law and the prohibition of genocide. He also stated that in addition to committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, the Zionist regime has undoubtedly committed two other crimes under the jurisdiction of the Court, namely the crime of genocide and the crime of aggression.

Baghaei also pointed to the Zionist regime's disregard for the orders issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop genocide and refrain from committing acts contrary to the 'Genocide Convention', stressing the need for the international community to take necessary measures to impose costs on the occupying regime's continuous violations of the law and force it to implement the rulings of the United Nations judicial body.

KI