Iran ambassadors to Syria, Russia consult with FM Araghchi

Kazem Jalali, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, and Hossein Akbari, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria, met and held talks separately with Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his meeting with Araghchi, Jalali presented a report on the latest status of bilateral relations with Russia and the plans and follow-ups made to continue expanding relations between the two countries in various fields, especially economic and trade.

In the meeting, the Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized Tehran's special attention to developing relations and implementing agreements made between the two countries.

Araghchi also referred to the common positions of the two countries on many regional and international issues and considered it necessary to continue consultations between the two countries to ensure mutual interests and help ensure security and stability in the region and the world.

In his meeting with Araghchi, the ambassador to Damascus presented a report on the latest developments in Syria and the measures and precautions taken to ensure the security and safety of the embassy staff and diplomatic and consular facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the recent developments in the country.

The Foreign Minister offered recommendations on the need to continue to closely follow up on the developments in Syria to protect Iran's national interests and security, protect Syria's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and maintain regional security and stability.

