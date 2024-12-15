PGCC affirms support for sovereignty, stability in Syria

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) issued a statement on Sunday to throw its support for Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad government.

According to Al Jazeera, Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, the secretary-general of the six-member group, said the PGCC affirms support “for all efforts aimed at the unity, sovereignty, security and stability of Syria” and “stands with the brotherly Syrian people”.

He emphasized that the “tragedy and suffering” of the Syrian people must end.

The Israeli regime has conducted aerial aggression and even occupied some Syrian territories since the fall of Assad government.

MNA