"This past night, during an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 37 Ukrainian UAVs," Sputnik reported, citing the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The statement added that 12 drones were shot down over the Kursk Region, 12 over the Krasnodar Territory, seven over the Bryansk Region, five over the Oryol Region, and one over the Azov Sea.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure as pure acts of terrorism that highlight the criminal nature of the Kyiv regime.

