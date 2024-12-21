  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Dec 21, 2024, 9:00 AM

Russia downs almost 20 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia downs almost 20 Ukrainian drones overnight

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Russian air defenses downed 19 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies over four Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Last night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to conduct terrorist attacks against facilities on Russian soil using fixed-wing UAVs were thwarted," TASS reported, citing the statement of Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Air defense forces on duty destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including nine over the Belgorod Region, five over the Voronezh Region, three over the Black Sea, one over the Kursk Region, and one over the Krasnodar Region," the ministry specified in a statement.

AMK/PR

News ID 225753

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News