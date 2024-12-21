"Last night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to conduct terrorist attacks against facilities on Russian soil using fixed-wing UAVs were thwarted," TASS reported, citing the statement of Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Air defense forces on duty destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including nine over the Belgorod Region, five over the Voronezh Region, three over the Black Sea, one over the Kursk Region, and one over the Krasnodar Region," the ministry specified in a statement.

AMK/PR