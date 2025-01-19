US completes deployment of B61-12 nuke bombs in Europe

"The new B61-12 gravity bombs are fully deployed, and we have raised NATO's awareness of our nuclear capabilities through visits to our facility and other regular activities," her words were quoted on the US Department of Energy website.

Hruby also emphasized the strength of Washington and London's strategic partnership on nuclear weapons.

"Together, we are advancing our views on critical supply chain resilience. NATO is strong," she added.

Earlier on December 18, 2024, The Telegraph newspaper reported that the US is set to deploy tactical nuclear weapons at the Lakenheath military base in the UK in the coming years. It was noted that the base is now building a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons.

Before that, on June 21, head of the media department of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) Alistair Burnett said that the US continues to prepare for the deployment of nuclear weapons in the UK, but at the moment they have not yet been placed on the territory of the country.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also spoke about the relevant US plans last February. He emphasized that the warheads could be deployed in the near future. At the same time, according to the diplomat, Washington and London are mistaken if they think that this will be an act of deterrence against Russia. Russia will find ways "to get around it."

Back in September 2023, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia would take the possible return of US nuclear weapons to the UK as a step of escalation. According to her, this destabilizing practice is anti-Russian in nature.

MNA/