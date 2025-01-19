Iran urges intl. community to fight Israel's impunity

"On the 'Day of #Gaza, Symbol of #Resistance', we commemorate the innocent Palestinian children, women, and men who have fallen victim, during the past 16 months, to

'colonial erasure' project by the occupying regime; We pay homage to the heroic resistance of the people of Gaza against genocide & apartheid," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote in a post on X social media platform on Saturday night.

"Resistance and struggle for the right of self-determination & liberation from colonial occupation and apartheid are a human and legitimate right in accordance with int'l law," he added.

"Fighting impunity of the occupying regime, which is constantly perpetuating war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, is a global responsibility under international law and international humanitarian law," Baghaei concluded.

MP/