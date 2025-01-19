  1. Politics
Jan 19, 2025, 7:36 AM

Iran urges intl. community to fight Israel's impunity

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emsaeil Baghari has called on the international community to fight the impunity of the Israeli regime, which is constantly perpetuating war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

"On the 'Day of #Gaza, Symbol of #Resistance', we commemorate the innocent Palestinian children, women, and men who have fallen victim, during the past 16 months, to
'colonial erasure' project by the occupying regime; We pay homage to the heroic resistance of the people of Gaza against genocide & apartheid," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote in a post on X social media platform on Saturday night.

"Resistance and struggle for the right of self-determination & liberation from colonial occupation and apartheid are a human and legitimate right in accordance with int'l law," he added.

"Fighting impunity of the occupying regime, which is constantly perpetuating war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, is a global responsibility under international law and international humanitarian law," Baghaei concluded.

News ID 227107

