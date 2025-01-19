  1. World
Trump’s special envoy eyeing trip to Gaza

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The special envoy of US President-elect Donald Trump to the Middle East, is considering visiting the Gaza Strip, a media outlet said.

Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of US President-elect Donald Trump to the Middle East, is considering an opportunity to visit the Gaza Strip, NBC television said.

Witkoff plans the "near-constant presence" in the region in months to come to prevent situations that may result in failure of the ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, the TV channel said.

The special envoy is also working on the achievement of long-term settlement of the Palestinian issue and restoration of the Gaza Strip, it claimed.

