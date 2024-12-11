  1. Politics
UAE reacts to Syria's political, military developments

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reacted to Syria's political and military developments.

Two days after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria due to a terrorist attack, the UAE Foreign Ministry released a statement on Wednesday, highlighting that it is closely monitoring the situation in the country, according to the London-based Arabi 21 website.

In the statement, the UAE emphasized the importance of protecting Syria's territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of its people.

It urged all factions within Syria to act prudently in the current circumstances to address the demands of all Syrian citizens.

The UAE also stressed the necessity of preventing Syria from descending into chaos and instability.

