Secret Syrian base targeted by Israeli air force

The Israeli Air Force has attacked areas of Damascus, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Jeremiah. The air force has targeted a secret base in Syria that previously posed a threat to Israel.

The Israeli media announced that the Israeli Air Force destroyed all anti-missile systems deployed around that secret base.

The headquarters of the Syrian Intelligence sites have been completely destroyed.

Israel started the push to expand its occupation of Syria on Sunday, after foreign-backed terrorists, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), announced the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government following a rapid two-week offensive that led to the capture of Damascus.

Israeli forces seized the buffer zone that separates the occupied Golan Heights from the rest of Syria in violation of a 1974 disengagement agreement between the Tel Aviv regime and Syria, according to PressTV.

They also captured the strategic Mount Hermon in Golan, which provides high ground for the entire area.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Syrian Golan Heights will remain part of the occupied territories “for eternity.”

Israel's exploitation of the current chaotic situation to deploy its occupation forces to Syria has drawn condemnations from regional countries.

