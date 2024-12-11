Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that in a conversation with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Blinken "emphasized the need to facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance, prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors." He also urged to ensure that "chemical weapons stockpiles are secured and destroyed."

A similar position was expressed during phone calls with Qatari Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, according to TASS.

Blinken also "reiterated that all of Syria’s groups should be able to participate in a meaningful political process," the statement says.

Earlier in the day, the top US diplomat held a phone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. In the course of the discussion, he "reiterated the need for all actors in Syria to respect human rights, protect religious and ethnic minorities, and uphold international humanitarian law," the Department of State said.

The United States and its allies have been illegally present on Syrian soil under the pretext of combating terrorism since 2014. As Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has said, the Westerners have effectively abandoned their fight with ISIL and Al-Qaeda, and have long resorted to using the militants, whom they have themselves nourished, exclusively in their own interest, including for sabotage against Syrian governmental forces.

