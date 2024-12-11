  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 11, 2024, 8:19 AM

Major Syrian cities experience food shortages: UN

Major Syrian cities experience food shortages: UN

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – A number of major Syrian cities are experiencing food shortages, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

"Food shortages have been reported in major cities, including Deir ez-Zor, Damascus, and Hama. The price of bread alone in Idleb and Aleppo has increased by 900 percent between 27 November and 9 December," the statement says.

On top of that, hospitals all over Syria are filled beyond capacity, the UN agency said.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

MNA/

News ID 225470

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News