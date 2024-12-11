Major Syrian cities experience food shortages: UN

"Food shortages have been reported in major cities, including Deir ez-Zor, Damascus, and Hama. The price of bread alone in Idleb and Aleppo has increased by 900 percent between 27 November and 9 December," the statement says.

On top of that, hospitals all over Syria are filled beyond capacity, the UN agency said.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

MNA/