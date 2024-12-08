Iran increasing oil output regardless of US political future

Mohsan Paknejad made the remarks on Sunday on the sidelines of the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Tehran, where he told reporters that GECF members arrived in Tehran on Friday, and expert-level meetings took place with executive teams.

According to the Iranian oil Ministry's webiste-SHANA. in response to a question about how the GECF could help Iran achieve its goal of becoming an energy hub in the region, Iran's oil minister said that "Given that Iran faces challenges like sanctions, solutions to overcome these sanctions have been devised in recent years. It has never been the case that we have yielded to these limitations. Naturally, the more complex these restrictions are, the more tailored our solutions become."

Paknejad emphasized that Iran's presence as the second-largest holder of gas resources in the world in forums like the GECF demonstrates that Iran plays a key role in the global energy market.

He noted that Iran can still have a significant influence on international energy decisions, adding that "Thus, hosting this meeting helps us achieve our national goals of making Iran an energy hub."

He described the meeting as aligned with the energy diplomacy transformation under the 14th administration, adding, "We are certainly committed to turning Iran into an energy hub despite international sanctions, and holding the GECF summit provides an excellent opportunity for Iran to play a significant role in international energy markets."

