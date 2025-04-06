  1. World
Apr 6, 2025, 8:57 AM

Tension rises between Julani regime, SDF forces in Syria

Tension rises between Julani regime, SDF forces in Syria

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Tensions have escalated between the Al-Julani-led regime and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as disputes over prisoner exchanges stall cooperation between the two sides.

According to Al Jazeera, a Syrian security source confirmed that severe disputes have emerged between the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group—led by Abu Mohammad al-Julani—and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Informed sources say the conflict was triggered after SDF forces refused to release detainees affiliated with al-Julani’s terrorist regime. The disagreement has led to the suspension of an ongoing prisoner swap between the two factions.

Back in March, al-Julani and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi reportedly signed a controversial agreement aimed at integrating SDF forces into a joint military structure under HTS oversight. The deal also included placing SDF-held territories under the administrative control of al-Julani's regime.

