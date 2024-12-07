Iran does not use gas as tool for political purposes

On the eve of the 26th ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Mohsen Paknejad stated that despite being subjected to the most relentless and unilateral restrictions and sanctions imposed by the US in recent years, Iran has managed to maintain its role, position, and credibility in the global energy arena through robust diplomacy and adopting unique strategies.

It is evident that the gas industry, as a reliable and clean energy source, is one of the valuable and strategic assets of the GECF member countries, he said.

He noted that in the current situation and during the energy transition period, this resource can serve as a trump card, not only driving political and economic development but also fostering synergy among its holders.

The foundation of organizations such as OPEC and GECF is not only to regulate markets but also to enhance synergy and depoliticize the energy domain, the oil minister stated.

He stressed that Iran's policy in the gas sector revolves around fostering economic-political cooperation, mutual interdependence, and utilizing this energy resource as a clean and reliable option.

He highlighted that despite facing internal constraints on one side and unilateral US sanctions on the other, Iran has consistently adhered to its commitments to export gas to countries like Turkey and Iraq and never politicized this advantage or viewed it as a leverage tool.

