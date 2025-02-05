OPEC member states’ unity to neutralize US sanctions impact

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham al-Ghais in Tehran on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian stated, “I believe that if OPEC member states act united with one another, the United States would have not been able to impose sanctions on one of its members.”

While congratulating him on his reelection and wishing him success in the new term, President Pezeshkian stated, "Just as we seek to strengthen consensus, unity and amity in the country, we also seek to strengthen brotherhood among our neighbors and Islamic countries, and we consider it very important to reach a common language, vision, and policy among OPEC members."

The secretary general of OPEC, for his part, appreciated the constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this organization and stated that Iran, as one of the founders of OPEC, has always played a positive and outstanding role in the organization.

“We have tried to strengthen cooperation and interaction among member states in pursuit of the collective interests,” Haitham al-Ghais emphasized.

Strengthening this spirit of cooperation is crucial for the future of member states, he said, adding that improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have made OPEC play a stronger role in the market as compared to the past.

MA/6369845