Evening of Persian poetry held at BRICS+ center in Moscow

The event was organised by the TV BRICS International Media Network, the Cultural Mission of the Iranian Embassy in Russia, and the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature named after M. I. Rudomino.

The programme included a video presentation about Iran, lectures, and master classes on Persian literature, music, and translation. There was a reading of medieval poet Saadi's works "Bustan" and "Gulistan".

Masoud Ahmadvand, Head of the Cultural Mission at the Embassy of Iran to Russia, noted the role of expanding humanitarian ties in strengthening bilateral relations.

Maria Gen, Head of the Persian Language Centre of the Cultural Mission of Iran and lecturer of Lecturer of the Department of Oriental Languages at Moscow State Linguistic University (MSLU), noted Tehran's efforts to promote Iranian culture abroad.

"By getting acquainted with the culture of a neighbour, one can learn a lot about him and establish contacts even without knowing the language or other deep knowledge. It is very important that steps are now being taken to introduce Russians to Iran. The Iranian Cultural Centre is promoting the Persian language and Iranian culture," the expert stressed.

In her turn, Aleksandra Burman, Head of TV BRICS South Asia and Middle East Department, spoke about the contribution of the media network to strengthening Russian-Iranian ties.

Source: TV BRICS