BRICS news digest for the previous week

5G network becomes available throughout Brazil

The autonomous network of the fifth generation – 5G Standalone (SA) – began operating throughout Brazil. This is announced by the National Telecommunications Agency of the Republic, reports TV CULTURA, a partner of TV BRICS.

It is noted that earlier access to 5G, operating without the use of technologies of previous generations, had 770 cities. The network served 35 million users with an average speed of 300Mbps, which is about 13 per cent of the 262 million devices in use.

Now, with the launch of the network in another 190 cities, all regions of Brazil will be able to connect to the new technology. Under the terms of the 5G rollout auction held in 2021, Brazilian telecom operators are required to provide access to the network in all locations by the end of 2029.

Internet speeds in the country could range from 1 to 10 Gbps, which is 100 times faster than the current 4G speed, which is around 19.8 Mbps.

India claims to restore 26 million hectares of land by 2030 at the UN Desertification Summit

At the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) held in Riyadh, India committed to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. This is reported by News9, a partner of TV BRICS.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the initiative as a cornerstone of India’s approach to tackling land degradation, ensuring food security, and addressing climate challenges through innovative land management strategies.

India also aligned itself with the G20’s commitment to plant one trillion trees by 2030 as part of global efforts to create carbon sinks. Yadav further shared how India’s proactive drought strategy utilises satellite technology for precise drought vulnerability assessments, enabling more effective policy implementation.

Saudi Arabia launched the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership in collaboration with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), aiming to develop robust strategies for combating drought.

As COP16 coincided with the 30th anniversary of the UNCCD, it became the largest UN land conference to date and the first in the Middle East and North Africa region. Delegates gathered to forge collective actions to accelerate land restoration, enhance drought resilience, improve soil health, and promote equitable land use.

Russia to supply cars for taxi fleet in Cuba

The Moscow Government and the Cuban Ministry of Transport have signed a memorandum of intent concerning the development of taxi services. The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport Maksim Liksutov, and Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, Cuba's Minister of Transport.

The document outlines the joint implementation of a project to establish a taxi fleet in the Latin American country. The fleet will primarily consist of vehicles manufactured in Moscow. To facilitate this initiative, a working group has been established to develop a business model and investment plan.

The Russian side plans to deliver 50 vehicles. Additionally, there is consideration of adapting the vehicles' multimedia systems to the Spanish language.

Maksim Liksutov invited representatives from Cuba’s Ministry of Transport to undergo training at the Corporate University of the Moscow Transport Complex. According to the Deputy Mayor, the Moscow Government is always ready to share its experience and advanced developments with international partners.

During the meeting, the possibility of Havana joining the international analytical platform UrbanTransportData, developed by the Moscow Government, was also discussed. This platform enables participating cities to share information about the state and development of their transport systems.

South Africa's National Health Department places 8,403 medical graduates for the 2025 cycle

South Africa's National Health Department has completed the placement of 8,403 medical graduates for the 2025 annual cycle, achieving this milestone in record time with minimal challenges.

The cohort includes 2,108 medical interns and 6,295 community service personnel, who are set to begin their duties in January. This is reported by Pretoria News, a partner of TV BRICS.

The medical placements span various fields, including community service doctors, diagnostic radiographers, physiotherapists, psychologists, dentists, and pharmacists.

The department highlighted the urgent need for more health inspectors to combat foodborne illnesses, particularly those affecting children, and confirmed ongoing efforts to find a sustainable solution in collaboration with other government departments and stakeholders.

The department’s efforts reflect its dedication to ensuring a responsive and efficient healthcare system, with provincial health departments now moving forward with the issuance of appointment letters for those who have accepted their placements.

Central Bank of Egypt to establish fund for supporting national producers

Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, Minister of Transport and Industry Kamel Al-Wazir, announced the government’s intention to allocate additional financial resources to support production in priority sectors. This was reported by Daily News Egypt, a partner of TV BRICS.

According to Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister, to ensure economic growth, the Central Bank of Egypt is preparing to establish a dedicated fund to finance production in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, and food processing.

Additionally, during the 12th meeting of the ministerial group on industrial development, chaired by Al-Wazir, discussions centred on the creation of new factories for the production of vehicle tires and batteries, as well as the development of solar energy projects.

Special attention was given to a tire manufacturing cluster project, which will be implemented in partnership with China in the Ain Sokhna Free Trade Zone. As reported, the first phase of the factory is expected to be launched within a year.

At the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of localising production of the aforementioned automotive components. He expressed confidence that this step would help meet the growing domestic demand.

Among other topics, the representatives of various departments discussed mechanisms for stimulating green hydrogen production. Al-Wazir highlighted the need to activate the energy planning group under the Supreme Council of Energy to advance renewable energy sources.

UAE President hosts Saudi Crown Prince during official visit to deepen the strategic partnership

President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, during his visit to the United Arab Emirates. This is reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM), a partner of TV BRICS.

The meeting explored opportunities to deepen the strategic partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with both sides reaffirming their dedication to advancing joint efforts that bolster regional development and prosperity.

Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in the Persian Gulf, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing joint efforts in the region.

Furthermore, the Saudi Crown Prince congratulated the UAE President on the 53rd anniversary of National Day and expressed his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

This is the Crown Prince's first official trip to the UAE since 2021, when he arrived in Abu Dhabi for a two-day state visit. Earlier this year, the Saudi Crown Prince extended an invitation to Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend an Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

China develops new solution to remove microplastics from water

China has developed a new reusable and biodegradable porous material that can absorb microplastics from water with up to 99.8 per cent efficiency.

The researchers used an eco-friendly fibre foam material made from chitin derived from squid bone and cellulose from cotton.

The porous structure of this material allows it to attract and interact with various types of microplastics often found in electronics, food packaging, textiles and other industrial goods. This is reported by China Daily, a partner of TV BRICS.

The team tested the effectiveness of the material on samples from four real water sources: irrigation, lake, sea and pond to find out how it performs under natural conditions.

In the experiments, the foamed material absorbed almost 100 per cent of the microplastics in the first cycles, and removal levels of this biopolymer material exceeded 95 per cent after five cycles, highlighting its good reusability.

According to the study, the material's adsorption capacity is virtually unaffected by inorganic particles, heavy metals, organic pollutants and microorganisms in water.

The team has already applied for a patent for this technology, hoping to implement it in a real water purification system or home filters in the near future.

Iran plans to launch the country's first GPU-based data centre

In a press briefing, Deputy of Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, Hossein Afshin, unveiled key initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology. This is reported by Iran Press News Agency, a partner of TV BRICS.

Afshin announced plans to launch Iran's first graphics processing unit (GPU)-based data centre by 1404 Iranian calendar year (2025), as well as the development of a national operating system for AI. The prototype of this operating system, designed to locally host AI algorithms, is expected within six months.

In addition, the deputy minister spoke about the creation of AI assistants that will provide up-to-date data and expert research for the president, his deputies and ministers. These projects are in their final stages and are being implemented in cooperation with universities.

He emphasised Iran's strengths in the field of human resources, but also noted the need to improve data collection and management, as well as the establishment of local chip production as part of the Sahand National Project.

