Israel renews attacks on Gaza after ceasefire announced

Israeli forces have intensified their bombardment of the Gaza Strip after mediators announced that a ceasefire deal has been struck. The attacks have killed at least 40 Palestinians, including many children, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military has also bombed an apartment block in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, killing at least two people, the Palestinian Information Center and the Quds News Network reported.

This follows our earlier report about an Israeli attack on a residential building in the Nuseirat camp which killed at least one person.

It is not immediately clear if these are separate incidents.

MP/