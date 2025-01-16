Iran, Thailand foreign ministers discuss ties

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Maris Sangiampongsa, Foreign Minister of Thailand, discussed bilateral relations during a phone call on Wednesday night.

Iran’s Foreign Minister highlighted the strong and respectful Iran-Thailand relationship, emphasizing Iran's commitment to expanding comprehensive cooperation in economic, political, and cultural fields.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed his country’s dedication to further enhancing bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest and appreciated Iran's invitation for his visit to Tehran.

He also praised Iran's efforts in securing the release of several Thai nationals in Gaza and urged Iran to continue its constructive role in this matter.

MP/Spox. channel