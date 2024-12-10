Iraq ready to contribute to any Syria political resolution

Al-Awadi stated late on Monday that Iraq opposes military interventions but is willing to contribute to a political resolution in Syria, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported.

He emphasized that Baghdad has taken the threat posed by the Zionist regime seriously.

Regarding the situation in Syria, he said that the Iraqi government’s position is to not interfere in Syria.

Al-Awadi also noted that the developments on the ground in Syria have been very surprising.

He expressed that Iraq has not distanced itself from the Syrian crisis but instead has left the choice to the Syrian people.

