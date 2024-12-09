Yemen condemns ‘treacherous Israeli aggression’ against Syria

“We are following with great concern the treacherous Israeli aggression against Syria, including the occupation of new areas and villages in Quneitra and Mount Hermon, as well as the intensification of its aggressive airstrikes on the city of Damascus,” Ansarullah said in a statement on Sunday.

“While we condemn and denounce this criminal Zionist aggression against Syria, this aggression constitutes a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and an overt attack on its territory and vital facilities,” it said.

Ansarullah said the aggression “aims to impose a new reality in Syria, exploiting the difficult circumstances the country is experiencing.”

“We affirm our solidarity with Syria in facing Israeli aggression and warn against the indifference of Arab and Islamic regimes toward this dangerous escalation,” it said.

The group said the aggression “may not stop at certain borders but extend to other countries in the region, in light of continued American and Western support for the criminal Zionist entity’s schemes to impose Israeli and American hegemony over the region.”

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

SD/