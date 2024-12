According to Al Jazeera, a weapons depot belonging to the Syrian army near Izra, in the Daraa Governorate 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Damascus, was bombed.

The air raid caused a number of explosions.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

MNA/PR