Israeli regime military captures Syrian Hermon

Israeli occupation regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday claimed that the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria was a “direct result” of Israel’s military campaign against Iran and its ally in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

To justify the occupation of new areas in the Syrian Golan Heights, Netanyahu said that he had ordered the military to seize the buffer zone that separates the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from the rest of Syria.

According to CNN report, it is the first time Israeli troops would be stationed in the buffer zone since a 1974 agreement establishing the line of control between occupied territories and Syria, though they have in the past entered the no-man’s land for brief periods. Since 1974, the buffer zone has been patrolled by United Nations peacekeepers. Israel occupied the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 and annexed it in 1981.

According to Ynet, fighters from the Israeli army's elite Shaldag Unit secured the strategic summit as part of an operation to bolster the Israeli military’s control in the area. The peak offers a commanding view and firing range over other ridges of Mount Hermon, making it a critical asset for observation and defense.

The media also reported that Israeli forces have seized control of the Jabal al-Sheikh outpost on Mount Hermon in Syria. The reports also claimed that Israeli forces have taken over sites in the demilitarized zone along the 1974 disengagement line between Israel and Syria.

MNA