Turkey Vatan Party Chairman reacts to Syria developments

Referring to the events in Syria, Vatan (Patriotic) Party Chairman Doğu Perinçek said that Syria is being divided.

Medieval darkness is descending on Syria, he added.

Saying that Syria is being pushed into ethnic and sectarian conflicts, Perinçek underlined that the refugee problem is growing.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the American and Israeli threat to divide Türkiye is aggravating.

The Turkish Armed Forces must quickly enter the area occupied by the PKK/PYD and immediately dismantle the puppet state initiative before the threat grows.

"Against all these threats, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Palestine, Iraq, Lebanon, regional countries, and the Syrian people will unite and the imperialist attempt of the USA and Israel will be defeated," he emphasized.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

