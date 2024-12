Ayatollah Khamenei will deliver the speech in a meeting with hundreds of people on Wednesday morning.

The meeting is slated to be held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in Tehran.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

