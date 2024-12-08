  1. Technology
Iran successfully tests spin subsystem of Saman-1 space tug

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Iran has successfully tested the spin subsystem of the Saman-1 space tug that was put into orbit two days ago.

The successful test was carried out using solid-fuel engines, the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) said on Sunday, adding that the performance of the safety and armament systems have also been examined and confirmed to be operational.

Saman-1 is an indigenously designed and built space tug, which is among the key space achievements of Iran.

On Friday (December 6), the ISA reported that it had successfully established a two-way communication line with Saman-1 to begin testing the domestically developed space tug.

Earlier that day, Iran launched Saman-1, along with a CubeSat and a research payload, into space aboard a homegrown satellite launch vehicle (SLV).

In a related development, the public relations office of the Iranian Army reported on Friday that the successful injection of Fakhr-1 and Saman-1 space tugs with a total weight of 300 kg set a new record for the country in terms of lifting payloads.

