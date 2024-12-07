2,500 terrorists killed in Syria: TV

Syrian TV announced that the number of terrorists killed in this country increased to 2,500 during the last week.

SANA news agency also reported that Syrian and Russian warplanes have carried out attacks against terrorist positions in the northeastern suburbs of Homs.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria last month, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

