  1. Politics
Dec 7, 2024, 11:30 AM

Syrian Army defeats terrorist units in Homs province

Syrian Army defeats terrorist units in Homs province

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – The Syrian Armed Forces, supported by Russian and Syrian combat aircraft, carried out a successful operation, defeating terrorist units in the north of Homs province, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Our Armed Forces carried out a successful operation... in the north of Homs province. With the support of Syrian and Russian aircraft, artillery, and military hardware, dozens of terrorists... and a large number of their equipment and weapons were destroyed," Sputnik reported, citing the Syrian Defense Ministry's statement.

As a result, a large number of surviving militants became disorganized and fled in panic, according to the statement.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria last month, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

AMK/PR

News ID 225304

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News