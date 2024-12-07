Syrian Army defeats terrorist units in Homs province

"Our Armed Forces carried out a successful operation... in the north of Homs province. With the support of Syrian and Russian aircraft, artillery, and military hardware, dozens of terrorists... and a large number of their equipment and weapons were destroyed," Sputnik reported, citing the Syrian Defense Ministry's statement.

As a result, a large number of surviving militants became disorganized and fled in panic, according to the statement.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria last month, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

